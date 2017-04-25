25

Apr. ’17

Bulletproof NSA spy blimp that could listen in on cell phone calls ‘spied on New York,’ shocking leaked documents claim

The NSA used a blimp to spy on communications around Long Island in 2004, a newly leaked document claims (pictured: a later government blimp called JLENS in 2014)

  • Hover Hammer’ blimp was sent to spy on Long Island shipping lanes in 2004
  • It was made of bulletproof material and could fly manned or unmanned 
  • Experiments were also being carried out using ‘on-board imagery sensors’
  • And there were plans to make one that could fly for six months at 68,000 feet
  • Details were leaked from an internal NSA communications document 

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4442256/NSA-blimp-illegally-spied-citizens-New-York.html#ixzz4fGT444yH

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s