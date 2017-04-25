Andrea Tantatros accuses Fox News of illegally HACKING her emails and phone in lawsuit against Roger Ailes

New suit: Andrea Tantaros (above in 2011) accused Fox News and former CEO Roger Ailes of hacking in a new lawsuit filed in federal court

Andrea Tantaros accused Fox News and former CEO Roger Ailes of hacking in a new lawsuit filed in federal court

Executives at the cable news network ‘are emotionally torturing Ms. Tantaros into giving up her claims that she was sexually harassed,’ says complaint

They have been doing this through ‘illegal electronic surveillance’ according to the court filing

That ‘surveillance’ involved ‘the hacking of her personal computer’ and ‘the use of “sockpuppet” social media accounts to stalk Ms. Tantaros’ reads complaint

One of the defendants listed in the suit is current co-president Bill Shine, who house after the filing was seen leaving a business lunch with Rupert Murdoch

Andreana Kostantina Tantaros is an American conservative political analyst and commentator. She was a co-host of “Outnumbered” on Fox News Channel, and an original co-host of “The Five”. She sued Fox News in August 2016, claiming sexual harassment.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrea_Tantaros

