Andrea Tantatros accuses Fox News of illegally HACKING her emails and phone in lawsuit against Roger Ailes

New suit: Andrea Tantaros (above in 2011) accused Fox News and former CEO Roger Ailes of hacking in a new lawsuit filed in federal court
- Andrea Tantaros accused Fox News and former CEO Roger Ailes of hacking in a new lawsuit filed in federal court
- Executives at the cable news network ‘are emotionally torturing Ms. Tantaros into giving up her claims that she was sexually harassed,’ says complaint
- They have been doing this through ‘illegal electronic surveillance’ according to the court filing
- That ‘surveillance’ involved ‘the hacking of her personal computer’ and ‘the use of “sockpuppet” social media accounts to stalk Ms. Tantaros’ reads complaint
- One of the defendants listed in the suit is current co-president Bill Shine, who house after the filing was seen leaving a business lunch with Rupert Murdoch
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4441846/Andrea-Tantatros-accuses-Fox-News-HACKING.html#ixzz4fGJlzrZ6
Andreana Kostantina Tantaros is an American conservative political analyst and commentator. She was a co-host of “Outnumbered” on Fox News Channel, and an original co-host of “The Five”. She sued Fox News in August 2016, claiming sexual harassment.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrea_Tantaros
