The Notorious Banned FOX Sep. 11, 2001 News Footage of Israeli/Mossad Links [VIDEO]

Published on Feb 28, 2013
This was aired then immediately banned and removed from the Fox archives right after 9-11, a lot have people still have never seen it and is a must for the first step in the process.
http://unityofnobility.com/video/the-…
Israeli site shows photo of kids dressed as burning Twin Towers for Purim.
http://theuglytruth.wordpress.com/201…
9/11 Suspects: The Dancing Israelis
9/11 World Trade Center Dancing Israeli Art Students 9 11 Gelatin The B Thing
Jonathan Pollard Israel Spy Case 1987
