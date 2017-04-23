23

Twitter explodes after American Airlines flight attendant ‘whacks a mother in the head with a metal stroller’

  • Flight attendant allegedly hit woman with her metal stroller on board American Airlines flight
  • Attendant later challenged a passenger who defended the woman to a fight
  • Shocking video shows the latter and follows violent, forcible removal of passenger from United flight two weeks ago
  • People are tweeting to express outrage and some are doing so through humor

User Tony Posnanski got political and compared the American Airlines flight attendant to Sean Spicer. He posted a picture of Melissa McCarthy's 'Saturday Night Live' impersonation of him

 

Another user compared the behavior of the attendant, who later challenged a male passenger who defended the woman to a fight, to that of a Finnair flight attendant holding a baby

 

 

 

 

 

Some users wondered whether there might be some competition between American and United for worst public relations nightmare. Two weeks ago, a passenger was violently removed from a Louisville-bound United flight

 

'Meanwhile at SouthWest': One user imagined a celebration among Southwest Airlines employees as two of their competitors wallow in public relations controversies. The American flight left San Francisco on Friday afternoon

 

 

Will it continue? Some suggested other airlines may soon find themselves embroiled in controversy

 

One tweeter evoked The Walking Dead, a series about a zombie apocalypse, to parody the situation

 

 

Grim: One user imagined 'the good ole days' when the only thing fliers had to worry about was extreme injury or death by plane crash

 

 

Some users wondered whether American was receiving sponsorship from other entities or adding new in-flight entertainment such as free wrestling

 

One Twitter user imagined that American's stock price will go down like a fiery plane crash

 

Surain Adyanthaya posted a photo on his Facebook page showing the woman with two young children in her arms

 

The male passenger who intervened confronts the uniformed employee. 'You do that to me and I'll knock you flat,' the man says. That's when the employee retorts: 'Try it. Hit me'

 

AMERICAN AIRLINES COMMENT ON FLIGHT ATTENDANT INCIDENT

The airline released a statement late Friday saying that it was ‘disappointed by these actions’ and had already started to investigate the incident.

‘What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers,’ the company said in a statement. 

‘We are deeply sorry for the pain we have caused this passenger and her family and to any other customers affected by the incident. 

‘We are making sure all of her family’s needs are being met while she is in our care.’

‘After electing to take another flight, we are taking special care of her and her family and upgrading them to first class for the remainder of their international trip.

‘The actions of our team member captured here do not appear to reflect patience or empathy, two values necessary for customer care.

‘In short, we are disappointed by these actions. The American team member has been removed from duty while we immediately investigate this incident.’

 

