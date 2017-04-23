23

Apr. ’17

FBI Director James Comey ‘distrusted former Attorney General Loretta Lynch because she tried to play down the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails’

Comey reportedly believed Lynch played down investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email and provided Clinton with political cover

  • During meeting in September 2015, Lynch reportedly called on Comey to use the word ‘matter’ instead of ‘investigation’ when publicly discussing the Clinton case
  • It was also revealed that Lynch did not want Comey to send a letter to Congress about the discovery of new emails relating to Clinton email investigation
  • Comey’s letter informed lawmakers emails were found in separate FBI probe into former Rep Anthony Weiner, husband of longtime Clinton aide Huma Abedin
  • After Clinton’s shocking defeat in the presidential election, she and her aides blamed the FBI and Comey as one reason why they lost 

MORE:  http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4436450/Comey-distrusted-former-Attorney-General-Loretta-Lynch.html

 

