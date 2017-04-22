WikiLeaks releases CIA manual on how to turn a Samsung TV into a secret microphone as the US prepares to charge Assange

WikiLeaks on Friday released details about ‘Extending’ and ‘Weeping Angel’

‘Extending’ was developed by MI5 in the UK and ‘Weeping Angel’ by the CIA

Both are software that use a USB drive to turn certain Samsung TVs into recording devices

Latest revelations come as US Attorney General vows to go after WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4434572/Wikileaks-CIA-documents-prepares-charge-Assange.html

