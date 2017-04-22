North Korea Drivers Scramble As Gas Stations Start to Limit Service, Price Spikes [VIDEO]

Published on Apr 21, 2017

Car users in Pyongyang were scrambling Friday to fill up their tanks as gas stations began limiting services or even closing amid concerns of a spreading shortage.

A sign outside one station in the North Korean capital said sales were being restricted to diplomats or vehicles used by international organizations, while others were closed or turning away local residents. Lines at other stations were much longer than usual and prices appeared to be rising significantly.

Learn More:

http://www.dailynews.com/general-news…