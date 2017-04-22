American Airlines flight attendant makes mother holding her babies CRY [VIDEO]

American Airlines flight attendant ‘whacks a mother in the head with a metal stroller while she holds her twin babies and reduces her to tears’ – then is filmed challenging a passenger to a FIGHT and yelling ‘hit me!’
American Airlines staff member was seen challenging passenger to a fight
- Argument was precipitated by alleged assault of a woman by the AA employee
- The employee hit the woman with a metal stroller as he dragged it off her
- He also almost struck the baby with the stroller too, witnesses claimed
- A male passenger then objected, leading to the attendant inviting him to a fight
- The incident occurred on AA Flight 591 from San Francisco to Dallas-Fort Worth
- AA released a statement saying that the incident ‘does not reflect our values’
- The flight attendant has been suspended by the airline pending an investigation
AMERICAN AIRLINES COMMENT ON FLIGHT ATTENDANT INCIDENT
The airline released a statement late Friday saying that it was ‘disappointed by these actions’ and had already started to investigate the incident.
‘What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers,’ the company said in a statement.
‘We are deeply sorry for the pain we have caused this passenger and her family and to any other customers affected by the incident.
‘We are making sure all of her family’s needs are being met while she is in our care.’
‘After electing to take another flight, we are taking special care of her and her family and upgrading them to first class for the remainder of their international trip.
‘The actions of our team member captured here do not appear to reflect patience or empathy, two values necessary for customer care.
‘In short, we are disappointed by these actions. The American team member has been removed from duty while we immediately investigate this incident.’