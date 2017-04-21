21

Apr. ’17

INTERNET MASS SUICIDE! YOUTUBE BLACKLISTS AND THE NEW CORPORATE ‘WHITE LISTS’ [VIDEO]

 

Published on Apr 21, 2017

Sub for more: http://nnn.is/the_new_media | Garett Sloane for AdAge reports, Now that marketers have been reminded of the internet's dark side, whitelists are top of mind. Last year, many digital ad players felt like they'd gotten a handle on fraud and celebrated passing TV in U.S. ad revenue for the first time. Then the perils of programmatic advertising roared back in the form of fake news sites and offensive YouTube videos, all underwritten by unwitting major marketers.

See the report here:
https://youtu.be/Ey8a2ha-b1k

