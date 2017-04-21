FOX NEWS IS DEAD! WHO THEY JUST PROMOTED PROVES WHERE THEY’RE GOING AND IT IS BAD!!! [VIDEO]

Published on Apr 21, 2017

Jim Hoft for the gateway pundit reports, The Murdoch family fired Bill O'Reilly today the top personality on cable news for the past 15 years. James and Lachlan Murdoch, two committed leftists, have a much different vision than their father for the FOX News channel.

