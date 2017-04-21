21

Apr. ’17

Feds will CHARGE Wikileaks founder Julian Assange seven years after his site first started publishing classified information

The US government is laying the groundwork for criminal charges to be filed against WikiLeaks founder Jullian Assange (above)

US government readies charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

  • WikiLeaks has published thousands of classified US government documents
  • Assange is currently holed up in Ecuador’s embassy in London
  • He is wanted for an alleged rape in Sweden, though he denies the charges
  • Last month, WikiLeaks published CIA documents about secret hacking methods
  • CIA chief Mike Pompeo called WikiLeaks ‘a hostile intelligence service’

MORE:  http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4430940/US-prepares-charges-seek-arrest-WikiLeaks-Assange.html

Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized.

