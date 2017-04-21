Feds will CHARGE Wikileaks founder Julian Assange seven years after his site first started publishing classified information

US government readies charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
- WikiLeaks has published thousands of classified US government documents
- Assange is currently holed up in Ecuador’s embassy in London
- He is wanted for an alleged rape in Sweden, though he denies the charges
- Last month, WikiLeaks published CIA documents about secret hacking methods
- CIA chief Mike Pompeo called WikiLeaks ‘a hostile intelligence service’
MORE: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4430940/US-prepares-charges-seek-arrest-WikiLeaks-Assange.html
Advertisements