Hillary planned to use Anthony Weiner to play TRUMP in mock debates until his underage sexting scandal but didn’t ban Huma from the campaign

- Clinton’s staff believed that Huma Abedin was ‘a disaster waiting to happen’
- But Abedin was ‘such a powerful force within Clintonworld that few of her colleagues dared to cross her,’ bombshell new book Shattered reveals
- Clinton and Abedin grew even closer after Weiner’s sex scandals were exposed – Hillary could relate until DailyMail.com revealed he was sexting with young teen
- In the end Abedin ‘fell on her own sword’ and removed herself from the campaign trail, telling Clinton: ‘I’ll do whatever’
- While attending a memorial at Ground Zero in New York to mark the September 11 attacks last year, Clinton fainted
- It took hours to reveal that she was suffering from pneumonia because Abedin was the only one of her top aides who knew about it
- Shattered says that ‘not only did Huma keep a tight lid on Hillary’s schedule, she also acted as a lockbox for personal information about Hillary’
