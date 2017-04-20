Hilarious photos from around the world capture people in VERY puzzling scenarios

–

Serenading seagulls: This man has seemingly plastered himself with sliced bread – and is quite clearly enjoying the experience

Off course: This golfer appears to have suffered a run-in with a cactus, but how he got quite so covered with spikes remains a mystery

Where to start? Not only is this tuxedo-clad gentleman posing in front of a car crash with a grin on his face, he is also clutching a sewing machine

Walkies: All we know is that this snap was reportedly taken in Russia. Why these women are taking their irons for a stroll there remains the million dollar question

Fetching: This comical snap was captioned – ‘Someone in our lab forgot proper attire today’

Man with a plan: It would appear that this chap is attempting to extinguish an electrical fire with a bucket of water. It probably won’t end well

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/travel_news/article-4425880/Hilarious-photos-people-puzzling-scenarios.html

–

Advertisements