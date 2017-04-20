20

Apr. ’17

Hilarious photos from around the world capture people in VERY puzzling scenarios

Giddy up: For whatever reason, this elderly woman is towing a male companion on a rocking horse with her mobile scooter. Furthermore, he appears to be brandishing a riding crop

 

Serenading seagulls: This man has seemingly plastered himself with sliced bread - and is quite clearly enjoying the experience 

Off course: This golfer appears to have suffered a run-in with a cactus, but how he got quite so covered with spikes remains a mystery 

Pulled the plug: A pretty catastrophic capsize for this boat, but how exactly did it occur? 

Smart casual: In this case, we know who it is - a Portland-based bagpipe player with a fondness for Darth Vader and unicycles. But why?

 

Heavy night? The sunglasses. The fur coat. The drizzly weather. And the mysterious hoovering of leaves. There must be a logical explanation for all this, but we can't find it 

 

Where to start? Not only is this tuxedo-clad gentleman posing in front of a car crash with a grin on his face, he is also clutching a sewing machine 

Death wish? Our best guess here is that this chancer is fixing an air conditioning unit, but it's definitely not one to try at home 

 

Walkies: All we know is that this snap was reportedly taken in Russia. Why these women are taking their irons for a stroll there remains the million dollar question

A dare? A punishment? There must be an explanation as to why this driver has a shoe wedged in his mouth, other than 'he just felt like it'

 

Confounding: A passenger whose glum expression is understandable, given that he is wearing a crumpled bin liner 

 

Fetching: This comical snap was captioned - 'Someone in our lab forgot proper attire today'

What on earth? It could be the first line of a joke - 'a horse walked into a store...' - but how does it end?

 

Need a lift? He's already crammed eight humans onto his moped, but there's always room for more

 

Bad day? A far from ideal situation in which a Mercedes is gradually being swallowed by the beach

 

Man with a plan: It would appear that this chap is attempting to extinguish an electrical fire with a bucket of water. It probably won't end well

Sharing is caring: Just a man in a car, breaking bread with a bison. Nothing more to see here

 

How now: Last time we checked cows couldn't climb up buildings - so how else did he end up pottering around on this roof?

 

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/travel_news/article-4425880/Hilarious-photos-people-puzzling-scenarios.html

