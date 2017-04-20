American Airlines pilots and flight attendants complain that their uniforms are giving them rashes and making them sick

- American Airlines switched the old blue uniforms to new slate gray ones in September
- Since then, at least 5,000 employees have complained of symptoms including eye swelling, rashes, skin blistering and even vertigo
- Now pilots are complaining, with about 100 saying the new uniforms gave them a rash, swollen eyes or made them feel sick
- The pilot union said two pilots became so ill they couldn’t fly
- The uniforms’ maker, Twin Hill, has not been able to pinpoint the problem
- American Airlines is giving employees several uniform alternatives, including one made by a new supplier, but early reports say there are some complaints about those too
