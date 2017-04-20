Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer suggests the disgraced NFL player was murdered as former agent says there was ‘absolutely no chance’ he would have taken his own life

Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer Jose Baez (above with him at his trial in February) cast doubt over his suicide on Wednesday and announced his family’s plan to launch an investigation into it

Jose Baez called for a ‘transparent investigation’ into Hernandez’s death

He said there were no signs the 27-year-old was planning to take his own life

Hernandez’s former agent Brian Murphy said there was ‘absolutely no chance’ he committed suicide

One former New England Patriots teammate told ESPN anonymously: ‘I’m not buying it’

The disgraced star was found hanging in his single unit cell on Wednesday morning at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts

He left no suicide note but had a bible verse scribbled in blood on his forehead

He was acquitted of double murder last week but was still serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd

Hernandez planned to appeal that conviction, which he has always contested

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4426320/Aaron-Hernandez-lawyer-casts-doubt-suicide.html#ixzz4enRcmJyV

Advertisements