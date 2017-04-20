20

Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer suggests the disgraced NFL player was murdered as former agent says there was ‘absolutely no chance’ he would have taken his own life

Aaron Hernandez's lawyer Jose Baez (above with him at his trial in February) cast doubt over his suicide on Wednesday and announced his family's plan to launch an investigation into it 

  • Jose Baez called for a ‘transparent investigation’ into Hernandez’s death 
  • He said there were no signs the 27-year-old was planning to take his own life 
  • Hernandez’s former agent Brian Murphy said there was ‘absolutely no chance’ he committed suicide
  • One former New England Patriots teammate told ESPN anonymously: ‘I’m not buying it’ 
  • The disgraced star was found hanging in his single unit cell on Wednesday morning at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts 
  • He left no suicide note but had a bible verse scribbled in blood on his forehead  
  • He was acquitted of double murder last week but was still serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd 
  • Hernandez planned to appeal that conviction, which he has always contested  

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4426320/Aaron-Hernandez-lawyer-casts-doubt-suicide.html#ixzz4enRcmJyV

