“This Goes Far Beyond Incidental Surveillance. This Was Spying on Political Enemies.”

War has been declared on “Deep State’s” political agenda, which goes way beyond incidental surveillance, as they called it. It was not “incidentally surveilled!” It was out and out spying on President Trump and his Transition Team in November, December 2016, and finally in January 2017. They were spied on, because they were political enemies of Hillary Clinton and the Deep State, which is aligned to Clinton.

Susan Rice ordered spread sheets of Trump and Associates! The powerful public interest legal firm, American Center for Law and Justice has declared war on the “deep state,” which is considered to be comprised of deeply entrenched politicians, who are using their power to destroy President Trump.

These are their claims:

The Trump Transition Team was surveilled by the Obama Administration, says, ACLJ’s chief counsel, Jay Sekulow. Someone in the Obama Administration unmasked the names of those on the Trump Transition Team who were surveilled. Obama changed the rules in his final days in order to widely disseminate the information. The deep state bureaucracy leaked the information to the media.

This is absolutely the most down and dirty thing in my opinion that has ever been done in politics. It has begun the unraveling of our democracy at a root level that will not stop. Obama and his deep state has set an example that will only be repeated in the future unless “they” are charged and prosecuted. This is worse than any Watergate ever could be!

Sekulow goes on to say, “an orchestrated conspiracy where the conspirators marching orders come from the highest levels.” In other words, we are speaking about the Globalists now, the Deep State, and the Shadow Government. Tell me, how do you fight against these entities…these destroyers of mankind?

Instead of leaving Washington, as most former presidents do, Obama has set up a command center in a mansion a few miles from the White House. However, at the moment he is on vacation with Bruce Springsteen, Tom Hanks, Oprah, and David Geffen.

Since President Trump took office, the information used against him was based on the leaks from the Intelligence Community. Sekulow goes on to say, “Now we know this goes far beyond incidental surveillance. This was spying on political enemies.” Please, everyone, keep this alive and don’t forget those two sentences.

This organization headed by Sekulow is our only hope. It has gone to court when they could not get information by using the Freedom of Information Act. A complaint filed this week is against the National Security Agency saying they did not respond within the allowed time limit. We have to pray that our Judicial System still has some truth and dignity left to respond to these proceedings.

ACLJ wants to know what process allowed the government to change rules to allow for “dissemination of raw signals intelligence information.” So we can see that Susan Rice was the “gatherer of that information.” Obama DNI James Clapper executed those procedures, and ex-Attorney General Loretta Lynch also helped in the process. The damage has been done, and these government officials have destroyed our Judicial System…it is worthless now in my opinion.

Further, Sekulow says, “While opponents of President Trump have become emboldened in the wake of General Flynn’s resignation as the National Security Adviser, and while the media has reveled in a frenzy of self-righteous outrage that conceals glee, it is important to observe that his resignation was sparked by leaked information coming from unelected bureaucrats within our nation’s intelligence apparatus, seemingly provoked by their deep distate for the new administration. Even more ominously, some of these beureaucrats are perhaps motivated by their loyalities to the Obama Administration.”

In my opinion our voting process is no longer relevant or necessary as it is not valid or respected by the government. What is the point? The Liberals would have had had no problem or caused hellfire and damnation to reign down upon America if Hillary Clinton had won. With Donald Trump winning, they are committed to overthrowing him; thus, what good was his winning? If they are in control of the United States, our voting ritual is false and in its grave. They have won, and what can we do about it?

Sekulow is trying, but will he be able to do anything at all to repare the damage that has been done to the US? I doubt it. He is honorable for trying; nevertheless, there is at least some of the remnants left of us: WE THE PEOPLE are a dying breed. President Trump will be the last President chosen by WE THE PEOPLE. He has had to do some adjustments to integrate with what he found inside…what choice did he have?

Sekulow further states, “Today, we are sending our FOIA request to the NSA. If they do not respond, we’ll once again go back to federal court. Rice’s conduct is unprecedented. We will do everything in our power to get to the bottom of what she actually did, why she did what she did, and who else was a part of the conspiracy. While the purely political nature of the motive seems obvious, the ACLJ is after the evidence that will prove it.”

In conclusion he stated, “Deep state operatives consistently leak selective information – intelligence information, classified information, information that jeopardizes US intelligence methods, sources, and even the very integrity and reputation of the US intelligence community – all for purely political purposes. I understand that, in Washington, leaking is certainly not new. But it has never happened at such an alarming rate and with a root system embedded deep and wide throughout the bureaucracy – the shadow government.”

I want to remind you of the following things:

Hillary Clinton’s treason and being cleared by the FBI. The total destruction of the FBI by James Comey. The fact that pedophilia is rampant within Washington elite, but they are not being charged or prosecuted. And although, Sedulow and the ACLJ are noble and honorable in trying to get to the bottom of this betrayal and the destruction of WE THE PEOPLE, you and I both know most likely they will have their hands tied in the end. WE THE PEOPLE have been raped and branded as impotent and inadequate to be the voice of the Country we love and fund. We are merely slaves of the Shadow Government and the Globalist Elites. This is finally a fact…a truth…not a conspiracy.

Published on Apr 4, 2017

Jay Sekulow is Chief Counsel of the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), one of the most prestigious law firms in the country. He is an accomplished Supreme Court advocate, renowned expert on religious liberty, a number 1 New York Times-bestselling author, and a respected broadcaster

http://investmentwatchblog.com/this-goes-far-beyond-incidental-surveillance-this-was-spying-on-political-enemies/

