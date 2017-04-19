Paranoid Hillary Clinton downloaded staff emails from her failed 2008 campaign to find out who had been plotting against her – book claims

- New book Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign claims the scandal over Hillary’s private server wasn’t the only time she crossed the line
- The Democratic presidential candidate obtained the emails from her campaign server to see who had been disloyal and who had been leaking information
- She held meetings with the staffers to determine what went wrong during the election – with the aides apparently unaware she had been reading their messages
- The extraordinary claim puts the scandal over Clinton’s use of a personal email server, which dogged her presidential campaign, in a new light
- Obama was exasperated by the email scandal and though that it amounted to ‘political malpractice’
