Apr. ’17

Paranoid Hillary Clinton downloaded staff emails from her failed 2008 campaign to find out who had been plotting against her – book claims

  • New book Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign claims the scandal over Hillary’s private server wasn’t the only time she crossed the line
  • The Democratic presidential candidate obtained the emails from her campaign server to see who had been disloyal and who had been leaking information
  • She held meetings with the staffers to determine what went wrong during the election – with the aides apparently unaware she had been reading their messages
  • The extraordinary claim puts the scandal over Clinton’s use of a personal email server, which dogged her presidential campaign, in a new light
  • Obama was exasperated by the email scandal and though that it amounted to ‘political malpractice’ 

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4421582/Hillary-downloaded-staff-emails-against-her.html#ixzz4ehJxijBW

