NYPD now investigating the Hudson River death of African American judge as ‘suspicious’ – initially thought to have committed suicide

The NYPD said on Tuesday that the death of Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam, whose body was spotted floating in the Hudson River on Wednesday, is 'suspicious' 

  • Sheila Abdus-Salaam was found dead in the Hudson River Wednesday afternoon
  • She was fully clothed, with no obvious signs of trauma suggesting foul play
  • Police on Tuesday said they were treating the death as ‘suspicious’ 
  • The judge called in sick from work on Tuesday, then failed to show up at her Manhattan office on Wednesday, prompting a missing person report  
  • She was divorced and recently remarried Reverend Gregory Jacobs in June
  • Abdus-Salaam lost her 92-year-old mother to suicide in 2012 on Easter and her brother to suicide two years later around Easter holiday 
  • Police official said the 65-year-old judge was struggling with depression and that she had began taking medication just weeks before her apparent suicide
  • Abdus Salaam was a groundbreaking judge who was also the first African American woman to serve in New York’s Court of Appeals 
  • Earlier reports called her ‘the first female Muslim U.S. judge’, but a spokesman for the Court of Appeals said she was not Muslim 

 

The NYPD is asking the public to come forward with information on Abdus-Salaam's whereabouts in the hours leading up to her death

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4423688/NYPD-says-death-pioneering-black-judge-suspicious.html#ixzz4ehFFTjD3

