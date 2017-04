Published on Apr 16, 2017

RUSSIAN MEDALLION COMMEMORATING THE BLINDING OF USS DONALD COOK BY RUSSIIAN ELECTRONIC WARFARE AIRCRAFT IN THE BLACK SEA

Russian Sukhoi Su -24 with the newest jamming complex paralyzed in the Black Sea the most modern American combat management system “Aegis” installed on the destroyer “USS Donald Cook”.

http://www.veteranstoday.com/2014/11/13/aegis-fail-in-black-sea-ruskies-burn-down-uss-donald-duck/

