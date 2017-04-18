FRANCE: Facebook lies about why they shut down 30,000 pro-Marine Le Pen accounts right before the presidential election

Facebook (aka Fascistbook) says it has targeted 30,000 “fake” (aka pro-LePen/anti-Islam) accounts linked to France ahead of the country’s first round presidential election on April 23rd, as part of a worldwide effort against “misinformation.”

By “misinformation,” Facebook means accounts that expose the truth about the far left fascist “Antifa” thugs as well as all the rioting, rape, and crime directly related to the massive invasion of Muslims. Like this: Anti-Islamization ‘Front National’ party member uses Facebook to reveal locations where Muslim invaders are being housed, warning “There could be terrorists among them”

ABC News The company said Thursday it’s trying to “reduce the spread of material generated through inauthentic activity, including spam, misinformation, or other deceptive content that is often shared by creators of fake accounts.” It said its efforts “enabled us to take action” against the French accounts and that it is removing sites with the highest traffic.

Facebook and French media are also running fact-checking programs in France to combat misleading information, especially around the campaign for the two-round April 23-May 7 presidential election.

European authorities have also pressured Facebook and Twitter to remove extremist propaganda or other postings that violate European hate speech or other laws.

Last week, it launched a resource to help users spot false news in 14 countries including the U.S., France and Germany. It’s a notification, available for a few days, that leads users to a list of tips for spotting false news and ways to report it

This is the kind of thing happening in the streets of Paris that Facebook doesn’t want you to see:

