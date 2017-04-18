The Center for Science and Environment (CSE), which is one of India’s leading voluntary agencies, claims that the soft drinks produced in India, including those with the brand names Pepsi and Coca-Cola, contain extremely high levels of pesticide residues, and due to this, farmers use them to fight pests as they are cheaper than the conventional pesticides.

In the third countries, it is cheaper to buy Coke than to find clean water. This drink has been tested due to its cleaning effects, and it has been found to be quite effective in cleaning oil stains, tile grout and even strip paint off the cabinets. In 2003, the CSE analyzed samples from 12 major soft drink manufacturers and discovered that all of them had residues of 4 extremely toxic pesticides and insecticides, lindane, DDT, malathion and chlorpyrifos.

Sunita Narain, the director of the CSE, reported the following at a press conference: “In all the samples tested, the levels of pesticide residue far exceeded the maximum permissible total pesticide limit of 0.0005 mg per liter in water used as food, set down by the European Economic Commission (EEC).”

http://www.blacklistednews.com/Farmers_In_India_Use_Coca-Cola_And_Pepsi_As_A_Cheaper_Alternative_To_Pesticides/57975/0/38/38/Y/M.html

Actually, this will work with any sugary drink. When sprayed on plants it attracts ants which then eat the larvae of pests before they mature into crop-chomping adults.

