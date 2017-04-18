18

Apr. ’17

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Mr. President, I’m sorry.’ How Hillary groveled to Barack Obama after he told her to CONCEDE as his legacy lay ‘shattered at Donald Trump’s feet,’ bombshell book reveals

BOOK 333333333333

  • Barack Obama phoned Hillary Clinton twice on election night, the first time urging her to concede  election as states like Pennsylvania went for Trump
  • The second call was to console her 
  • New book Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign gives the play-by-play drama behind Clinton’s defeat at the Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan 
  • Political journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes tell  how Clinton’s confidence at her victory was replaced by anxiety and resignation
  • Bill Clinton had a ‘sinking feeling that the British vote to leave the European Union had been a harbinger for a kind of screw-it vote in the United States’
  • In early 2016 one of her advisers gave her a clear warning that Trump could win
  • The memo cautioned that Clinton ‘should not underestimate his capacity to draw people to the polls who normally do not vote’ and ‘tip the scales in key states’
  • The warning was ignored 

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4419616/How-Hillary-groveled-Obama-night-defeat.html#ixzz4ebHVWKq6

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s