US Vice President Mike Pence claims America sabotaged North Korea’s missile launch with a cyber-hack

Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War
- Vice President Mike Pence made a surprise visit to the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea
- VP first visited a military base near the DMZ as tensions between the US and North Korea were ratcheted up
- Pence arrived at Camp Bonifas on Monday morning for a briefing with military leaders
- After North Korea’s failed test National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said ‘all our options are on the table’ to try to ‘avoid the worst’
- Frantic talks were taking place with allies including China to ‘develop a range of options’ regarding N Korea
- Trump and McMaster hope China will convince its neighbor to stop the crisis from escalating
US Vice President Mike Pence has warned the ‘era of patience’ with Kim Jong-un (pictured, right on Saturday) is over as he insisted America’s commitment to South Korea is ‘iron-clad’
