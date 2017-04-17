US Vice President Mike Pence claims America sabotaged North Korea’s missile launch with a cyber-hack

Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War

Vice President Mike Pence made a surprise visit to the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea

VP first visited a military base near the DMZ as tensions between the US and North Korea were ratcheted up

Pence arrived at Camp Bonifas on Monday morning for a briefing with military leaders

After North Korea’s failed test National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said ‘all our options are on the table’ to try to ‘avoid the worst’

Frantic talks were taking place with allies including China to ‘develop a range of options’ regarding N Korea

Trump and McMaster hope China will convince its neighbor to stop the crisis from escalating

US Vice President Mike Pence has warned the ‘era of patience’ with Kim Jong-un (pictured, right on Saturday) is over as he insisted America’s commitment to South Korea is ‘iron-clad’

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4417316/VP-Mike-Pence-makes-surprise-visit-North-Korean-border.html#ixzz4eVYHPXgk

Advertisements