UK Attorney General tries to block bid to prosecute Tony Blair over Iraq War

Attorney General launched legal bid to throw out attempt to haul Blair to court

Tory MP Jeremy Wright, the government’s top law officer, launched intervention

Judge ruled last year ex-Prime Minister had immunity from criminal prosecution

Britain’s top law officer has intervened to try to stop an attempt to haul Tony Blair to court over the Iraq War.

Attorney General Jeremy Wright has formally asked for the bid to prosecute Mr Blair to be rejected.

The private case is being brought by General Abdul-Wahid Shannan ar-Ribat, former chief of staff of the Iraqi army.

He wants the former Labour prime minister to be convicted of the crime of ‘aggression’ for taking part, alongside the US, in the invasion of his country under the false pretext that Saddam Hussein’s regime harboured weapons of mass destruction.

Mr Ribat, who is now living in exile, also wants then foreign secretary Jack Straw and Lord Goldsmith, the attorney general at the time, to be tried in a British court.

A judge ruled last November that Mr Blair had ‘immunity’ from criminal prosecution over the 2003 conflict and that any case could ‘involve details being disclosed under the Official Secrets Act.’

Mr Ribat is now seeking a judicial review of district judge Michael Snow’s decision.

But Attorney General Mr Wright, a Tory MP, has formally asked to join future hearings and for the bid to prosecute to be rejected.

