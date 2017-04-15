THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [APRIL 15, 2017]

–

–

BBC News – Apr 13, 2017

The victim of a former priest who has been jailed for sex abuse at a Catholic boarding school said he cried so often “I could have drowned in my own tears”.

Sex abuse priest jailed for 17 years

Wigan Today – Apr 13, 2017

Chicago Tribune – Apr 12, 2017

The accusers, all identified in court papers as John Doe, said former priest and convicted sex offender Daniel McCormack sexually abused them more than once …

49th alleged victim files suit for child sex abuse by priest

KUAM.com –

Another former altar boy and Boy Scout sues for clergy sex abuse. “J.D.” alleges he was around ten years old when he sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard in the early 1970s. Brouillard was a priest at San Isidro Catholic Church in Malojloj at …

NECN – Apr 10, 2017

Eight clergy sex abuse victims, including the son of a former Major League Baseball player, announced a settlement with a Catholic order and diocese based in …

Pacific Daily News – Apr 9, 2017

The world’s largest network of priest abuse survivors says Guam’s clergy sex abuse cases could reach into the hundreds over the next couple of years, from 46 …

BBC News – Apr 12, 2017

A former priest has been found guilty of sexually abusing a pupil at a Catholic … Newcastle, denied subjecting a teenage boy to repeated sexual abuse while he …

Cape Cod Times (subscription) – Apr 10, 2017

BOSTON — Eight men who say they were sexually abused by a Cape Cod priest in the 1970s and 1980s have reached an $880,000 settlement with the …

National Catholic Register – Apr 10, 2017

MELBOURNE, Australia — A far-reaching national inquiry into institutional child sex abuse in the Church in Australia is fueling debate on whether the law should …

Cape Cod Chronicle – Apr 12, 2017

The Diocese of Fall River has settled eight sexual abuse cases against former Holy Trinity Church Parish Rev. James Nickel, SS. CC. The sexual abuses took …

Gerald Ridsdale pleads guilty to 20 more child-abuse charges

The Age –

One of Australia’s worst child-sex offender priests, Gerald Ridsdale, has pleaded guilty to a string of new abuse charges against 11 children. Ridsdale pleaded guilty on Thursday to 20 historical abuse charges. This included 14 counts of indecent …

The Border Mail – Apr 8, 2017

Six years later, Shaw completed his training and became an ordained priest. … the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

Pacific News Center –

Guam – More lawsuits have been filed alleging sexual misconduct of local Catholic Priests — and for the first time, Guam’s Capuchin Franciscan order has been named as a culpable party. Earlier today, Attorney Michael Pfau announced his client …

Inquirer.net – Apr 8, 2017

BRUSSELS, Belgium — The Catholic Church in Belgium on Saturday took part in a day of recognition for victims of sexual abuse by priests, seven years after a …

The Age – 21 hours ago

A survivor of sex abuse has slammed a bishop in Victoria’s north-east for … “The last report of sexual abuse of a minor by a priest in this diocese was 26 years …

The Northern Echo (registration) – Apr 14, 2017

Former Darlington parish priest Higginbottom repeatedly raped a boy almost 40 years ago … “I was subjected to physical, sexual and mental abuse at his hands.

The Guam Daily Post (press release) (registration) – Apr 13, 2017

ABUSE: San Isidro Church in Malojloj is shown on March 28. A former priest from this church faces multiple allegations of sexual abuse. David Castro/The Guam …

