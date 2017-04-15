NSA code that can break into any Windows computer is released by hacking collective

A screenshot showing ‘Eternalromance,’ one of the hacking tools leaked by ShadowBrokers

Hacking group ShadowBrokers has released data including PowerPoint slides and target lists suggesting the NSA had compromised the Dubai EastNets office

Info implies financial institutions in the Mideast were targeted for espionage

EastNets is a global anti-money laundering and financial services firm

ShadowBrokers also released a Windows hacking tool that apparently can let a hacker remotely run their own code on a targeted Windows-operating machines

TheShadowBrokers hacking group has released a new batch of documents purportedly taken from the National Security Agency, which suggests that American spies have burrowed deep into the Middle East’s financial network.

The documents appear to show that the NSA compromised the Dubai office of the anti-money laundering and financial services firm EastNets.

The company said Friday that the leaked documents were dated and denied that any customer data had been affected.

TheShadowBrokers, which startled the security experts last year by releasing some of the NSA’s hacking tools, has recently resumed pouring secrets into the public domain.

In a first for TheShadowBrokers, the data includes PowerPoint slides and purported target lists, suggesting that the group has access to a broader range of data than previously known.

‘This is by far the most brutal dump,’ said Comae Technologies founder Matt Suiche, who has closely followed the group’s disclosures and initially helped confirm its connection to the NSA last year.

In a blog post, he said it appeared that thousands of employee accounts and machines from the EastNets’ offices had been compromised and that financial institutions in Kuwait, Bahrain and the Palestinian territories had been targeted for espionage.

