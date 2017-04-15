CAPTURED: Joseph Jakubowski, Suspect That Sent Manifesto, Caught In Wisconsin [VIDEO]

Published on Apr 14, 2017

The Wisconsin man who sent a manifesto to the president earlier this month was taken into custody early Friday in western Wisconsin, law enforcement officials said.

Jakubowski was arrested just before 6 a.m. CT on Friday after he was found camping on a farmer’s property near Readstown, Wis., in Vernon County. The farmer filed a suspicious complaint saying a man “matching the description of Jakubowski was camping at that location and refused to leave when he had been asked to do so,” the Rock County (Wis.) Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

