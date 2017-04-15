15

Apr. ’17

Adding insult to injury: United did NOT take passenger’s bags off his plane after he was dragged off –

 – then sent his luggage to the WRONG address hundreds of miles from where he was hospitalized

Beaten and bloodied: Dr Dao is pictured bleeding from the mouth after he was body slammed by cops and dragged off the overbooked United flight at Chicago O'Hare

 

David Dao was dragged off flight UA3411 from Chicago to Louisville on Sunday

  • The doctor was forcibly and violently removed when he would not give up his seat
  • On top of injuries, the airline did not take the time to remove Dao’s luggage 
  • He and his wife were left without their things while he recovered in the hospital
  • He has been released from the hospital and hired two lawyers to represent him 

Dr David Dao has been revealed as the man who was dragged from a United flight in Chicago on Sunday. He is pictured with his wife, Teresa, and their grandchildren. It was his wife who alerted authorities to his inappropriate relationship with a patient

READ MORE

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4413610/United-gave-doctor-s-luggage-runaround.html

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s