Adding insult to injury: United did NOT take passenger’s bags off his plane after he was dragged off 

– then sent his luggage to the WRONG address hundreds of miles from where he was hospitalized
David Dao was dragged off flight UA3411 from Chicago to Louisville on Sunday
- The doctor was forcibly and violently removed when he would not give up his seat
- On top of injuries, the airline did not take the time to remove Dao’s luggage
- He and his wife were left without their things while he recovered in the hospital
- He has been released from the hospital and hired two lawyers to represent him
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4413610/United-gave-doctor-s-luggage-runaround.html
