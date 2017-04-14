Wikileaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’ says CIA boss as THEY HAVE REVEALED CIA’S DEEPEST EVIL SECRETS

CIA declares war on same website which Trump said he ‘loved’ when it revealed Hillary’s secrets
- CIA Director Mike Pompeo slammed Wikileaks, along with Julian Assange and Edward Snowden, at a D.C. think tank today
- Pompeo called Wikileaks a ‘non-state hostile intelligence service,’ which is assisted by actors like Russia
- The CIA director pointed fingers at Assange and Snowden and said they leaked America’s secrets for selfish reasons
