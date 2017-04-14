14

Apr. ’17

Wikileaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’ says CIA boss as THEY HAVE REVEALED CIA’S DEEPEST EVIL SECRETS

CIA declares war on same website which Trump said he ‘loved’ when it revealed Hillary’s secrets 

 

  • CIA Director Mike Pompeo slammed Wikileaks, along with Julian Assange and Edward Snowden, at a D.C. think tank today 
  • Pompeo called Wikileaks a ‘non-state hostile intelligence service,’ which is assisted by actors like Russia 
  • The CIA director pointed fingers at Assange and Snowden and said they leaked America’s secrets for selfish reasons  

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4410148/CIA-goes-war-Wikileaks.html#ixzz4eEGKQvPZ

