United tried to bump passengers out of First Class during a Christmas flight from Aspen to make room for CEO Munoz and his family …

- In the wake of the Dr Dao debacle, more complaints about United have emerged
- Last Christmas a group of Aspen passengers were bumped up to first class
- They were filling seats that United CEO Oscar Munoz’s family had vacated
- Munozes tried to beat a snowstorm by going to another airport – but came back
- The customers were told they had to go back to economy to seat the Munozes
- United confirmed this, but said Munoz didn’t know what the staff had demanded
- It said when he found out, Munoz decided to put his family in economy
- Another passenger said he was threatened with cuffs for not leaving first class
- Was told a ‘more important’ person would have his seat, and was put in economy
