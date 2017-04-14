14

United Airlines staff ‘forced grandma, 94, with a degenerative bone disease out of her $3,600 business seat and into economy for her 16-hour, LAST EVER visit to family

Denied: Orquiza's daughter, Rose (right), was told she couldn't step in from economy on occasion to help her mom. Orquiza has a degenerative bone disease and severe arthritis

  • Paz Orquiza, then 94, had been visiting family in LA from Melbourne, Australia
  • Her family bought her a business class seat for comfort on her February flight
  • Orquiza’s daughter was to stay in economy and help her ailing mom on occasion
  • Flight to LA saw no problems, but on the return leaving economy was forbidden
  • So Orquiza, who has a degenerative disease and severe arthritis, went economy
  • Family said the elderly woman, now 95, had ballooned legs and was crying
  • United offered $860 of the ticket and gave $500 of flight credit, family said
  • But they still haven’t paid up, and the family aren’t sure why it wasn’t a full refund 

