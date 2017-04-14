United Airlines staff ‘forced grandma, 94, with a degenerative bone disease out of her $3,600 business seat and into economy for her 16-hour, LAST EVER visit to family

- Paz Orquiza, then 94, had been visiting family in LA from Melbourne, Australia
- Her family bought her a business class seat for comfort on her February flight
- Orquiza’s daughter was to stay in economy and help her ailing mom on occasion
- Flight to LA saw no problems, but on the return leaving economy was forbidden
- So Orquiza, who has a degenerative disease and severe arthritis, went economy
- Family said the elderly woman, now 95, had ballooned legs and was crying
- United offered $860 of the ticket and gave $500 of flight credit, family said
- But they still haven’t paid up, and the family aren’t sure why it wasn’t a full refund
