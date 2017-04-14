Putin’s ‘Father Of All Bombs’ is FOUR TIMES more powerful than Trump’s ‘Mother Of All Bombs’ that killed 36 ISIS militants in Afghanistan

Putin’s Father Of All Bombs is packed with 44 tons of explosives to be detonated

The thermobaric device yields the equivalent of 44 tons of TNT using about seven tons of a new type of high explosive.

Because of this, the bomb’s blast and pressure wave have a similar effect to a small tactical nuclear weapon, although on a smaller scale.

The bomb works by detonating in mid-air.

Most damage is inflicted by a supersonic shockwave and extremely high temperatures.

Thermobaric weapons differ from conventional explosive weapons in that they generate a longer, more sustained blast wave with greater temperatures.

In doing so, they produce more damage over a larger area than a conventional weapon of similar mass.

According to General Alexander Rushkin, the Russian deputy chief of staff, the new bomb is smaller than the MOAB but much deadlier because the temperature at the centre of the blast is twice as high.