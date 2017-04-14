Putin’s ‘Father Of All Bombs’ is FOUR TIMES more powerful than Trump’s ‘Mother Of All Bombs’ that killed 36 ISIS militants in Afghanistan

The Father Of All Bombs, four times more powerful than the US’ Mother Of All Bombs launched
Putin’s Father Of All Bombs is packed with 44 tons of explosives to be detonated
- Mother Of All Bombs belonging to the US Air Force carries 11 tons of explosives
- Although US version is bigger in size and weight, the Russians’ is more powerful
- Added to the four times more TNT, the FOAB’s burning temperature is also higher
How is smaller Russian weapon so much more powerful than the US’?
The thermobaric device yields the equivalent of 44 tons of TNT using about seven tons of a new type of high explosive.
Because of this, the bomb’s blast and pressure wave have a similar effect to a small tactical nuclear weapon, although on a smaller scale.
The bomb works by detonating in mid-air.
Most damage is inflicted by a supersonic shockwave and extremely high temperatures.
Thermobaric weapons differ from conventional explosive weapons in that they generate a longer, more sustained blast wave with greater temperatures.
In doing so, they produce more damage over a larger area than a conventional weapon of similar mass.
According to General Alexander Rushkin, the Russian deputy chief of staff, the new bomb is smaller than the MOAB but much deadlier because the temperature at the centre of the blast is twice as high.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4411432/Putin-s-Father-Bombs-powerful-MOAB.html