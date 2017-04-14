14

Apr. ’17

Pioneering African American Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam found dead in the Hudson River of apparent suicide was not Muslim

  • Sheila Abdus-Salaam was found dead in the Hudson River Wednesday afternoon
  • She was fully clothed, with no obvious signs of trauma suggesting foul play
  • The judge called in sick from work on Tuesday, then failed to show up at her Manhattan office on Wednesday, prompting a missing person report  
  • She was divorced and recently remarried Reverend Gregory Jacobs in June
  • Abdus-Salaam lost her 92-year-old mother to suicide in 2012 on Easter and her brother to suicide two years later around Easter holiday 
  • Police official said the 65-year-old judge was struggling with depression and that she had began taking medication just weeks before her apparent suicide
  • Abdus Salaam was a groundbreaking judge who was also the first African American woman to serve in New York’s Court of Appeals 
  • Earlier reports called her ‘the first female Muslim U.S. judge’, but a spokesman for the Court of Appeals said she was not Muslim 

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4411072/Groundbreaking-New-York-judge-likely-took-life.html#ixzz4eE8Bep1h

 

