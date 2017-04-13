13

United passenger starts suing the airline: Doctor’s lawyers ask judge to preserve all videos ahead of expected multi-million dollar lawsuit as two more cops are suspended

  • Dr. Dao’s legal team have demanded that United keep video recording and all other evidence of the dragging incident
  • The passenger hired two Chicago attorneys: a personal injury specialist and a company law specialist
  • Dao himself is planning to give a press conference on Thursday morning
  • Two more law enforcement officers involved in the incident have been suspended for a total of three cops who have not been named by the Chicago Police Department
  • United has refunded the cost of tickets to all passengers on the infamous flight 
  • Donald Trump weighed in Wednesday, blaming the airline for its handling of the incident and calling the video ‘horrible’ 
  • First statement from Dr Dao was through a lawyer who said his family ‘wants the world to know’ their thanks for ‘outpouring of prayers, concern and support’ 
  • United’s CEO finally apologized at the third attempt but his company’s share price plunged 

