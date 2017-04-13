United passenger starts suing the airline: Doctor’s lawyers ask judge to preserve all videos ahead of expected multi-million dollar lawsuit as two more cops are suspended

- Dr. Dao’s legal team have demanded that United keep video recording and all other evidence of the dragging incident
- The passenger hired two Chicago attorneys: a personal injury specialist and a company law specialist
- Dao himself is planning to give a press conference on Thursday morning
- Two more law enforcement officers involved in the incident have been suspended for a total of three cops who have not been named by the Chicago Police Department
- United has refunded the cost of tickets to all passengers on the infamous flight
- Donald Trump weighed in Wednesday, blaming the airline for its handling of the incident and calling the video ‘horrible’
- First statement from Dr Dao was through a lawyer who said his family ‘wants the world to know’ their thanks for ‘outpouring of prayers, concern and support’
- United’s CEO finally apologized at the third attempt but his company’s share price plunged
