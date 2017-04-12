REVEALED: The airlines most likely to remove you – and UNITED is way down in SIXTH place as report names and shames the worst carriers for overbooking

United Airlines is the sixth most likely major airline to kick passengers off planes

The Air Travel Consumer Report listed the most likely major airlines last month

Southwest Airlines topped out the list of denying boarding people involuntary

Five companies rank worse than United in forcing people off overbooked planes

MAJOR AIRLINES THAT WILL MOST LIKELY KICK YOU OFF FLIGHT

1. Southwest 2. JetBlue 3. American 4. Frontier 5. Spirit 6. United 7. Alaska 8. Virgin 9. Delta 10. Hawaiian

HOW DOES UNITED DECIDE WHO GETS BUMPED FROM OVERBOOKED FLIGHTS?

United’s contract of carriage states that passengers to be forcibly taken off a flight in the event of overbooking will be ‘determined based on a passenger’s fare class, itinerary, status of frequent flyer program membership, and the time in which the passenger presents him/herself for check-in without advanced seat assignment.’ That means that if you have a certain type of fare class, checked in early, have a flier status such as gold, or even just own a barely used frequent flier card, you are less likely to be bumped. But passengers taking advantage of budget seats appear to be of less value to the airline.

United Airlines has drawn a wave of backlash after a video went viral of the airline forcibly removing a passenger from the plane due to overbooking the flight.

The outrage brought attention to United’s history of booting passengers from full flights, but now a report reveals the disgraced airline isn’t the most likely to make a customer deplane involuntary.

It turns out United ranks far lower than other major airlines when it comes to asking people to get off the plane due to overbooking, according to a federal report released last month.

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4403660/United-not-likely-airline-remove-plane.html#ixzz4e2LMeGU4

Advertisements