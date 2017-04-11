‘United is proud to announce the new club class – fight club!’ Twitter trolls airline with hundreds of hilarious memes

- Twitter has been flooded with memes mocking United Airlines after a passenger, 69, was dragged off an overbooked flight on Sunday
- New video shows the man bleeding heavily from the mouth after incident
- He was selected to give up his seat after no volunteers were found
- Passengers had to give up their seats for United staff who were needed in Louisville, Kentucky
- Passengers were offered $1000 to take a flight the next day The man claimed to be a doctor who had to see patients the next day
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4399512/United-Airlines-trolled-shocking-video.html#ixzz4dwippc1C
