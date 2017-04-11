11

Apr. ’17

‘United is proud to announce the new club class – fight club!’ Twitter trolls airline with hundreds of hilarious memes

 

  • Twitter has been flooded with memes mocking United Airlines after a passenger, 69, was dragged off an overbooked flight on Sunday
  • New video shows the man bleeding heavily from the mouth after incident 
  • He was selected to give up his seat after no volunteers were found 
  • Passengers had to give up their seats for United staff who were needed in Louisville, Kentucky
  • Passengers were offered $1000 to take a flight the next day The man claimed to be a doctor who had to see patients the next day

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4399512/United-Airlines-trolled-shocking-video.html#ixzz4dwippc1C

 

United Airlines is being trolled with hundreds of hilarious memes after a passenger was hauled off a flight to make room for staff

 

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas joined in by mocking the airline's statement on Twitter, posting a photograph of himself 're-accommodating' an opponent during an NFL game

 

 

 

 

People imagined United staff as anything from WWE wrestlers and football players, to an armed SWAT team, as they 're-accomodated' an elderly passenger

 

 

 

Others joked that Pepsi must be sighing with relief today after Airlines decided to take some heat off their 'tone deaf' ad with a PR nightmare of their own

 

 

 

 

Twitter exploded with tweets mocking the airline, which apologized for 'having to re-accommodate' a 69-year-old man - who claimed to be a doctor - who was dragged off an overbooked flight to Louisville on Sunday night

