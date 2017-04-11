PIERS MORGAN: Fly the Friendly Skies? You get better treatment on Con Air (prison aircraft) than on most domestic US airlines

Until this morning, I didn’t think anyone would displace the executive team at Pepsi as public relations chumps of the year after their hideous debacle of a commercial featuring Kendall Jenner.

Then along came the geniuses at United Airlines, whose company motto, hilariously, is: “Fly the Friendly Skies”.

Try purring that cosy little line to the poor man dragged semi-conscious and bleeding profusely off a United plane at Chicago Airport on Sunday night.

The more you watch what happened to him in the various videos filmed by other shocked passengers, the more outrageous it seems.

This guy was 69 years old and said he was a doctor on his way to Louisville to treat some patients in hospital.

He’d paid for his ticket and was sitting in his seat on the plane, minding his own business, quietly and patiently waiting for it to take off.

Then he was informed that United needed him to leave the plane because it was ‘overbooked’ and they needed his seat for one of four of their own cabin crew to fly down to Louisville to service another plane.

United had earlier unsuccessfully appealed for volunteers who were willing to give up their seats for $800, stay in a hotel and fly the next day.

So they then chose four passengers at random by computer.

One couple and another passenger left, but the fourth, this Asian man, declined and explained he had to treat patients the following morning.

A reason that most might consider…perfectly reasonable.

He pleaded to be allowed to stay on the flight but his appeal was rejected.

Eventually, United asked Chicago airport police to board the plane and physically remove him.

When he resisted, they grabbed him forcefully, causing him to scream out. Then they smashed his face into a headrest, knocking him unconscious, and pulled him aggressively down the aisle, humiliatingly exposing his chest in the process as his shirt rode up, before exiting the plane.

Somehow, the man then broke free from the cops and ran back inside, chanting, ‘I need to go home, I need to go home!’

One video showed him dazed, bleeding and mumbling, ‘just kill me, just kill me.’

He was then dragged off again.

At this point, let’s remind ourselves that he had done absolutely nothing wrong to deserve any of this.

He was a totally innocent fee-paying passenger who just needed to get home, possibly to help save someone’s life.

This wasn’t about security, or him behaving badly or being unfit to travel.

It was just about money.

United needed to save a few thousand dollars by getting their crew in the right place for a particular flight.

To achieve that, they needed to kick off passengers.

Yet ironically, penny-pinching United have now earned themselves millions of dollars worth of horrendous publicity, and I’m very confident they will end up paying further millions in compensation if and when this doctor sues their shameful little ass*s.

As airline PR debacles go, it’s right up there with those idiots who banned women passengers from wearing leggings last month.

Who was that again?

Oh yes, of course! That was also United Airlines.

Shocking though the footage of this man’s ordeal is though, I wish I could say I was genuinely surprised when I heard what had happened.

Sadly, I’m not.

It was all too predictable from an industry that has long since deserted the concept of ‘the customer is always right’.

Let’s be honest: American domestic air travel sucks.

Not in a mild ‘it’s not very good’ kind of way.

No, it sucks in an ‘it’s bloody terrible’ kind of way.

I’ve endured so many dreadful experiences flying around America in creaking old tin cans, in all variety of classes, eating diabolical prison-style food, sitting in cramped filthy seats and often being treated by cabin crew like an inmate aboard Con Air.

And this, of course, is only if you’re lucky enough to actually take off.

US domestic air travel is plagued with a record of delays and cancellations that would disgrace a third world country, let alone supposedly the world’s greatest superpower.

The airports are as lousy as the planes, and the general experience of flying within America is universally mocked and reviled, as witnessed by the daily flood of complaints I see on social media.

My worst of many God awful experiences came when I was booked on a simple two-hour flight with Delta from New York to Minneapolis a few years ago to judge an America’s Got Talent audition show.

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4399862/PIERS-MORGAN-Domestic-airlines-worse-Air.html

