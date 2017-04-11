MORE UNITED AIRLINES TWITTER MEMES

–

United Airlines New Seating Plan.

Somebody sent me this regarding the # UnitedAirlines flight. It’s terrible but it’s so funny

Secret pics uncovered from United Airlines UAL Security training manual on how to treat passengers

New chair-pocket info cards being distributed today at # unitedAIRLINES

United Airlines apologies

This could be United Airlines‘ new TV commercial

TRUMP, CALL UNITED AIRLINES !

Breaking: United Airlines set to hire Darth Vader for airplane security

UAL stock got crushed

United Airlines has lost about a billion dollars in market value this morning

United Airlines forcibly removes a man and his grandson due to overbooking

The new flight suit is available to all United airline passengers….

Staff training day at # unitedAIRLINES

United Airlines reveal their new plane safety cards

starting tomorrow, # UnitedAirlines will be offering complementary mouthguards to their passengers instead of peanuts.

–

Advertisements