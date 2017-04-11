Defiant United Airlines CEO on email commends and defends staff for viciously dragging passenger from overbooked flight

- United CEO has defended airline crew’s actions in a letter to employees
- Says passenger left dazed and bloody after being violently dragged off an overbooked flight on Sunday was being ‘disruptive and belligerent’
- ‘I want to commend you for continuing to go above and beyond’ he told staff
- United are facing a furious backlash after video showed the 69-year-old being dragged off the plane, and returning while bleeding heavily from the mouth
- Passenger was selected to give up his seat after no volunteers were found
- Four people had to give up their seats for United staff who were needed in Louisville, Kentucky
- Passengers were offered $1000 to take a flight the next day
HOW DOES UNITED DECIDE WHO GETS BUMPED FROM OVERBOOKED FLIGHTS?
United’s contract of carriage states that passengers to be forcibly taken off a flight in the event of overbooking will be ‘determined based on a passenger’s fare class, itinerary, status of frequent flyer program membership, and the time in which the passenger presents him/herself for check-in without advanced seat assignment.’
That means that if you have a certain type of fare class, checked in early, have a flier status such as gold, or even just own a barely used frequent flier card, you are less likely to be bumped.
But passengers taking advantage of budget seats appear to be of less value to the airline.
Beaten and bloodied: The unnamed passenger is pictured bleeding from the mouth after he was body slammed by cops and dragged off the overbooked United flight at Chicago O’Hare
Apology: United CEO has apologized amid mounting outrage at the video
Screaming: The man who had refused to to give up his seat on the overbooked United flight from Chicago to Louisville on Sunday night was dragged off the plane by three cops
The comments have sparked outrage online with people claiming that the CEO was attempting to shift blame to the police