Defiant United Airlines CEO on email commends and defends staff for viciously dragging passenger from overbooked flight

United’s contract of carriage states that passengers to be forcibly taken off a flight in the event of overbooking will be ‘determined based on a passenger’s fare class, itinerary, status of frequent flyer program membership, and the time in which the passenger presents him/herself for check-in without advanced seat assignment.’

That means that if you have a certain type of fare class, checked in early, have a flier status such as gold, or even just own a barely used frequent flier card, you are less likely to be bumped.

But passengers taking advantage of budget seats appear to be of less value to the airline.