Manhunt intensifies for armed man who sent a 161-page manifesto to President Trump, robbed a gun store and made a video promising ‘revolution’

Joseph A. Jakubowski had a friend film the moment he mailed a letter to President Trump last Tuesday and still remains at large

The search continues for a Wisconsin man who sent a 161-page manifesto to President Trump before robbing a gun store last week

Police say they believe the man is planning an attack, and that they’ve stepped up patrols at schools, government offices and churches around Janesville

However, they say they don’t know if Joseph A. Jakubowski is still in the area

They made a break by locating the man who filmed Jakubowski mailing his letter to President Trump last week

That man is reportedly cooperating with investigators and has not been arrested

Police searching for a Wisconsin man considered armed and dangerous stepped up patrols on Sunday at churches near his home because of anti-religious views expressed in a manifesto he sent to U.S. President Donald Trump, officials said.

Joseph A. Jakubowski, 32, is wanted for breaking into a gun shop called Armageddon Supplies in his home town of Janesville, about 70 miles southwest of Milwaukee, on Tuesday, when several handguns and rifles were stolen, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Later that night, his truck was found nearby engulfed in flames, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Police believe Jakubowski torched the truck.

