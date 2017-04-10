‘Make America pay’: Iran calls on Syria to ensure Trump ‘regrets his attack’

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the US ‘will hold to account any who commit crimes against innocents’
- Russian and Iranian forces warned US they would retaliate with military action
- It comes after Donald Trump crossed a ‘red line’ with bombing of Syrian forces
- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged Syria to ‘make Americans regret’ attack
- The Russian Embassy in London suggested the situation could lead to ‘real war’
- UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will push for Russia to face tough sanctions over support for Assad
MORE: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4396068/Russia-ups-ante-Syria-with.html
Advertisements