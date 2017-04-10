10

Apr. ’17

‘Make America pay’: Iran calls on Syria to ensure Trump ‘regrets his attack’

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani gives a

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the US ‘will hold to account any who commit crimes against innocents’

 

  • Russian and Iranian forces warned US they would retaliate with military action
  • It comes after Donald Trump crossed a ‘red line’ with bombing of Syrian forces
  • Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged Syria to ‘make Americans regret’ attack 
  • The Russian Embassy in London suggested the situation could lead to ‘real war’ 
  • UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will push for Russia to face tough sanctions over support for Assad

MORE:  http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4396068/Russia-ups-ante-Syria-with.html

 

