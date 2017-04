Published on Apr 10, 2017

Sub for more: http://nnn.is/the_new_media | David J. Neal for the Miami Herald reports, Fresh Express recalled its Organic Marketside Spring Mix from Walmart stores in the Southeastern United States Saturday because a dead bat was found in a packaged salad in Florida.

