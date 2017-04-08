THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [APRIL 8, 2017]

–

Renegade Catholic order in UK ‘harbours clergy accused of sexual abuse‘

The Guardian –

Wednesday 5 April 2017 11.12 EDT Last modified on Wednesday 5 April 2017 13.20 EDT. A British Catholic priest who has been excommunicated twice by different popes is allegedly harbouring clergy accused of sexual abuse in his renegade religious …

–

43rd suit filed, names Boy Scouts, archdiocese, Brouillard

The Guam Daily Post (press release) (registration) –

One of the newest child sexual abuse lawsuits filed yesterday alleges a former Guam priest used his position within the church to molest altar boys from his own parish, and used his post as a Boy Scout troop leader to abuse children from other parishes.

–

The Northern Echo (registration) – Apr 7, 2017

A CATHOLIC priest accused of sexually abusing a young boy nearly 40 year ago … reasons, the college was the venue for ‘mental, physical and sexual abuse‘.

–

Pacific Daily News – Apr 4, 2017

More lawsuits have been filed in federal court, accusing clergy on Guam of abusing … where B.T. said the priest would sexually abuse her every time he visited.

–

BBC News – Apr 4, 2017

A Catholic priest who sexually abused a teenage student breached his position … It was a venue for “mental, physical and sexual abuse‘, Liverpool Crown Court …

–

The Am Law Litigation Daily – Apr 3, 2017

The diocese faces more than 100 suits by victims alleging sexual abuse by priests—claims which became viable in 2013 after the Minnesota Legislature, like …

–

Wigan Today – Apr 5, 2017

A man who alleges he was sexually abused by a catholic priest nearly 40 years ago has denied that he invented the claims to get compensation.

–

The Guam Daily Post (press release) (registration) – Apr 5, 2017

A lawsuit, filed Thursday in the Superior Court by an individual with the initials, “D.C.” to protect his identity, accuses Father Antonio Cruz of sexual abuse when …

–

North Country Now – Apr 6, 2017

This Jubilee Year of Mercy would not be complete without again acknowledging the pain of the victims of clergy sexual abuse and extending to them our …

–

CBC.ca – 17 hours ago

Three new lawsuits have been filed in recent weeks by victims of sexual abuse against the priests accused of molesting them. The lawsuits involve former priest …

–

RT – Apr 6, 2017

On Wednesday, a documentary aired on Swedish television also claimed that he had been protecting men accused of sexual abuse from the police and other …

–

Lincoln County Journal – Apr 4, 2017

The alleged sexual abuse by Father Xui Hui “Joseph” Jiang, who is also being sued, … At the time of the alleged abuse, the priest was working at the Cathedral …

–

onmanorama – Apr 2, 2017

Kollam: A temple priest has been arrested for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl, … Various incidents of sexual abuse and rape of minor children have been …

Sexual abuse , death of 12-year-old girl; temple priest held in Kollam

International – Evartha English – Apr 3, 2017

–

The Guam Daily Post (press release) (registration) – Apr 5, 2017

ANOTHER SET: The Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao is shown April 5. Another set of sex–abuse allegations named a former Santa Teresita parish …

–

Insurance Journal – Apr 2, 2017

The Diocese of Helena filed for bankruptcy in early 2014 to settle about 360 claims of abuse and sexual abuse by priests, nuns and lay workers who served in …

–

–

