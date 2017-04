–

One hundred years later. Here we are with the Syria lies in 2017.

Who’s the boss?

Big Freakin’ Deal

Nice tee, Barry.

Off-shore tax havens.

In this cartoon, the artist portrays the lying media as Pinocchio, leading the uninformed with lies about Assad.

http://snippits-and-slappits.blogspot.com/2017/04/saturday-alternative-cartoons-april-8.html

–

