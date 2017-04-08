On Syria, ‘a metamorphosis of Trump into Hillary Clinton’ – news editor [VIDEO]

Published on Apr 7, 2017

When dozens of people died of an apparent gas attack in Idlib, Syria this week, the immediate American reaction was to blame the Assad regime. But US and NATO have a vested interest in disrupting Syria and replacing its government. Mnar Muhawesh, editor in chief of MintPress News, joins RT America’s Anya Parampil to discuss inconsistencies in the US official narrative regarding this week’s atrocity and the potential suppression of evidence that contradicts Washington’s fixation on regime change in Syria.