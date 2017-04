Published on Apr 6, 2017

The US airstrikes on the Shayrat Air Base in Homs, Syria, on Thursday evening prompted Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) to take to Twitter to criticize the US escalation in the region, not only as a strategic error, but an act that failed to meet the standard set in the US Constitution that makes Congress responsible for declaring war.

