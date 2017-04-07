Russian battleship is positioned between US warships and runway hit by Trump’s air strike

Russian warship the Admiral Grigorovich (pictured on recent deployment) – armed with cruise missiles and a self-defence system – is docking in Syria today after it was immediately diverted from the Black Sea following Donald Trump’s airstrike on al-Shayrat military airfield near Homs, which killed six and destroyed nine Syrian jets

The US military fired more than 50 tomahawk missiles at al-Shayrat military airfield at 8.45pm EDT Thursday

Moves comes just hours after Trump said ‘something should happen’ following Tuesday’s gas-attack atrocity

Trump took action after more than 80 were killed and many more were injured in the Sarin poison gas attack

‘Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack,’ he said after launching the strike

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a furious response calling airstrike an ‘illegal act of aggression’

US called ‘a partner of ISIS’ by al-Assad’s spokesman who said missile strikes are ‘reckless and irresponsible’

Trump says airfield used to store toxic weapons and was the base for the aircraft involved in the Sarin attack

Claims that nine were killed, and more were injured, in the strike which has severely damaged the airbase

US told Moscow it was launching an airstrike about 30 minutes in advance – but did not ask for permission

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4388834/America-launches-airstrikes-Syria.html#ixzz4dZlZZZSX

Route: It will pass through the east Mediterranean waters where the USS Ross and USS Porter fired the 59 Tomahawk missiles that pounded Assad’s al-Shayrat military airfield near Homs in the early hours of Friday

Advertisements