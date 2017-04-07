Russian battleship is positioned between US warships and runway hit by Trump’s air strike

Russian warship the Admiral Grigorovich (pictured on recent deployment) – armed with cruise missiles and a self-defence system – is docking in Syria today after it was immediately diverted from the Black Sea following Donald Trump’s airstrike on al-Shayrat military airfield near Homs, which killed six and destroyed nine Syrian jets
- The US military fired more than 50 tomahawk missiles at al-Shayrat military airfield at 8.45pm EDT Thursday
- Moves comes just hours after Trump said ‘something should happen’ following Tuesday’s gas-attack atrocity
- Trump took action after more than 80 were killed and many more were injured in the Sarin poison gas attack
- ‘Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack,’ he said after launching the strike
- Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a furious response calling airstrike an ‘illegal act of aggression’
- US called ‘a partner of ISIS’ by al-Assad’s spokesman who said missile strikes are ‘reckless and irresponsible’
- Trump says airfield used to store toxic weapons and was the base for the aircraft involved in the Sarin attack
- Claims that nine were killed, and more were injured, in the strike which has severely damaged the airbase
- US told Moscow it was launching an airstrike about 30 minutes in advance – but did not ask for permission
Route: It will pass through the east Mediterranean waters where the USS Ross and USS Porter fired the 59 Tomahawk missiles that pounded Assad’s al-Shayrat military airfield near Homs in the early hours of Friday
