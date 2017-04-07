07

Mayor of Seattle is accused of repeatedly raping crack-addicted teenage boys and paying them $10 a time

Ed Murray, 61, reportedly ‘raped and molested’ a 15-year-old boy for five years 

  • He allegedly met boy on a bus and propositioned him for sex at his apartment 
  • Jeff Simpson and Lloyd Anderson accused Murray of abusing them in the 1980s
  • Mr Simpson claimed Murray raped him for several years, starting at age of 13 
  • Murray’s spokesman branded claims ‘categorically false’ and ‘unsubstantiated’

MORE:  http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4388586/Lawsuit-accuses-Seattle-mayor-molesting-boy-1980s.html

