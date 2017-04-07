Breaking — Trump launches cruise missile strike on Syria

The United States carried out a missile attack inSyria on Thursday night in response to the Syrian government’s chemical weapons attack this week that killed more than 80 civilians, American officials said.

Dozens of Tomahawk missiles were fired at an air base in Syria, military officials said.

It was the first time that the White House had ordered military action against forces loyal to the Syrian president, Bashar al-Assad. nytimes.com/

