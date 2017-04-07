07

Apr. ’17

Breaking — Trump launches cruise missile strike on Syria

 

The United States carried out a missile attack inSyria on Thursday night in response to the Syrian government’s chemical weapons attack this week that killed more than 80 civilians, American officials said.

Dozens of Tomahawk missiles were fired at an air base in Syria, military officials said.

It was the first time that the White House had ordered military action against forces loyal to the Syrian president, Bashar al-Assad. nytimes.com/

U.S. Official: 50 U.S. Tomahawk missiles fired into Syria

The United States launched a military strike on Syrian government targets in retaliation for their chemical weapon attack on civilians earlier in the week, CNN is told. On President Donald Trump’s …

Trump launches military strike against Syria

The United States launched a military strike on Syrian government targets in retaliation for their chemical weapon attack on civilians earlier in the week, CNN is told. On President Donald Trump’s orders, US …

The United States just launched 50 tomahawk missiles against Syria: NBC

http://12160.info/profiles/blogs/breaking-u-s-launches-cruise-missile-strike-on-syria-after-chemic?xg_source=msg_mes_network

 

