06

Apr. ’17

Trump has ‘drunk the Kool Aid’ on Syria narrative – former diplomat [VIDEO]

 

Published on Apr 5, 2017

Dozens of people were killed on Tuesday by an apparent gas attack in Idlib, Syria. President Donald Trump spoke on the topic, saying that his “view of Assad has changed.” Former diplomat Jim Jatras joins “News with Ed” to discuss the impact of the reported chemical attack on geopolitics in the region and why he believes the mainstream media narrative of the Syrian conflict is flawed.

 

 

Fake Chem Attack in Syria, Oscar Winners White Helmets with memorable performance

FLAG 11111111111111111

READ MORE

http://macedoniaonline.eu/content/view/31747/53/

 

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s