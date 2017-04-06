Trump has ‘drunk the Kool Aid’ on Syria narrative – former diplomat [VIDEO]

Published on Apr 5, 2017
Dozens of people were killed on Tuesday by an apparent gas attack in Idlib, Syria. President Donald Trump spoke on the topic, saying that his “view of Assad has changed.” Former diplomat Jim Jatras joins “News with Ed” to discuss the impact of the reported chemical attack on geopolitics in the region and why he believes the mainstream media narrative of the Syrian conflict is flawed.
Fake Chem Attack in Syria, Oscar Winners White Helmets with memorable performance
READ MORE
http://macedoniaonline.eu/content/view/31747/53/
Advertisements